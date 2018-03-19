Nicholas Gubser passed away in Aspen on February 9. He had leukemia. He is survived by his sons, Charles and Steve, by his former wife Margo, and by his grandchildren: Cecily, Aldo, Heidi, Clara, and Lillian. A Yale graduate, Nicholas studied anthropology at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, then volunteered for the army and served a tour in Vietnam before moving to Aspen in the early 1970s. Nicholas was a noted mountaineer. He climbed Cho Oyu, Ama Dablam, and a number of other Himalayan peaks, as well as Mount McKinley and Aconcagua. His climbing in the United States included the north face of the Grand Teton, the Ames Ice Hose, and many routes on peaks in the Elk Range.