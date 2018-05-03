The beauty of the Roaring Fork Valley is part of why we share in celebration and in trial, we support each other through triumph and loss. It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Nancy Oakes-Hall. Nancy had been battling cancer for some time, and several months ago the course of the disease took a turn for the worse. Nancy passed peacefully on April 18, 2018 at her home in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Nancy was born and raised in Aspen. In recent years she split her time between Aspen and Grand Rapids where she enjoyed life with her loving husband, Jay. She is also survived by her daughter, Heather, grandchildren Felix and Edith, sister Gigi, niece Sara, and mother Bette Oakes.

Growing up in Aspen, Nancy was a ski racer with The Aspen Valley Ski Club, she then spent time as a coach for AVSC, eventually working as a ski instructor and earning a spot on the PSIA Alpine Demonstration Team (1992-1996). During her time as a ski instructor, Nancy spent time in both Aspen and Sun Valley. In 2011 she returned as a part-time ski instructor with The Ski & Snowboard Schools of Aspen where she has remained a well-loved member of the Aspen Mountain School. Nancy's passion for skiing, and her ability to share her love of the sport was immediately obvious to all. She was poetry in motion. As a coach, demonstrator, and pro, she inspired many of us, and she always gave her time to help others grow personally, athletically, and professionally.

In addition to working in the ski industry Nancy was a passionate artist. She graduated with a Master's of Fine Arts Degree from Kendall College of Art and Design. She also loved the time she spent pursing her artwork at Anderson Ranch Arts Center over the years.

We will miss her smile and kind and generous nature. She was thoughtful and worked hard of being the best version herself.

Donations in her memory should be made to the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club at Team 300 AVSC Drive, Aspen, CO 81611, 970-205-5100, http://www.Teamavsc.org.