Monica Mocklin passed away on March 18, 2018 at her residence in Aspen, Colorado. Monica was born in Arosa, Switzerland and emigrated to the United States in 1955. Monica married Peter Mocklin in 1958 in New York City. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2018. Monica and Peter moved to Aspen in 1961. She owned and ran the Fireside Lodge at the base of Aspen Mountain until the early 1990s. Monica was an avid skier and tennis player who loved the outdoors. She loved knitting sweaters and loved her many German Shepherds (Bello, Primo and Skipper). She was a loving wife, sibling and aunt. Monica is survived by her husband Peter, brother Ludwig Ritsch, sister Berti Rimann and nephews Markus and Daniel Ritsch and families, and nephews in Switzerland. Please join us for a memorial service on Thursday, March 22, at 4:00 PM at the Inn of Aspen at the base of Buttermilk Mountain.