Michael ‘Mick’ L. Manuel

Mick Manuel (57) passed away of natural causes on August 12, 2018, in his hometown of Lafayette, LA.

Mick is survived by his brother Mark Manuel of Lafayette, sister Maria (Manuel) Richard and husband Keith of Lafayette, his chocolate lab Gumbo, as well as many other family members and friends.

Mick was preceded in death by his parents Dot and Bruce Manuel, a brother Jimmy Manuel, and his "Brother from another Mother" Tommy Duffin.

Mick loved living in the Roaring Fork Valley and cherished everyone he met while living many lifetimes in Snowmass and Basalt. He was proud of his Louisiana heritage and always enjoyed sharing a pot of his ridiculously good gumbo with friends. He had a heart that matched his smile and often said he just wanted to be remembered as a good person.

So share a story or two about Mick with each other, and when you see Gumbo around town, give him an extra long pat on the head.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Manuel family at http://www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.