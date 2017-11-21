Martha J. Silva

Silva, Martha J., beloved wife and sister, passed away in her Seattle home Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the age of 59. She was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on October 13, 1958 to Anthony and Marjorie (Lapish) Silva. She married Alan Pilkington in Aspen, Colorado on May 16, 2009. Martha was an accomplished woman; a musician, an athlete, a business advisor and entrepreneur. She loved life, music, cooking, her garden and the natural environment. Martha is survived by her husband, Alan, her beloved dogs Bessie, Lucy and especially Muzzi, whose life she saved, and three sisters: Mary (Jim Granato) Bange of Houston, Texas, Christine (Tom) Thomsen of Cameron, Wisconsin, and Kathleen (Mark Brockmeier) Silva of Windham, New Hampshire.

A service to celebrate Martha's life will be held May 12, 2018 at the Aspen Chapel in Aspen, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Defenders of Wildlife at http://www.defenders.org Share memories of Martha at http://www.emmickfunerals.com