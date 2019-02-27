Louis Popish

Aspen native Louis Lenard Popish passed away peacefully on Saturday, February, 23rd, 2019 at his home on the Frying Pan River near Basalt, Colorado. He was 89.

Louis was born on June 20th, 1929 in Aspen to Primosh and Jennie (Vedic) Popish. He graduated from Aspen High School in 1947. He liked to joke that he was Valedictorian (of his class of 8!). He enlisted in the Navy right out of high school and served in the Korean War aboard the USS Trathen as an electrician's mate first class. After returning to Aspen, he worked for the Aspen Skiing Company operating and maintaining lifts. He went to work as an electrician, eventually opening his own company. He was a man of Faith, a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed wood carving, the outdoors, working in his garden and was known to many in the valley for his dancing.

Louis is survived by his sister, Lillian Dalton; his sons, Dominic (Kim) and Paul (Shelley); grandson Matthew and granddaughter Hannah.

Louis was loved by all who were lucky enough to know him. Services will be held at St. Mary's Church in Aspen, Monday, March 4th. A rosary service will start at 10:30 and will be followed by the mass at 11:00am. (In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity in his honor).