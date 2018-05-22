A Celebration of Life for LaDonna Maddalone!

Please join us for a luncheon at Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 81601, to celebrate the life of LaDonna Kay Maddalone.

We will meet June 3, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. to share stories, memories, and laughter as LaDonna wished we would remember her.

Ladies, please wear your favorite hat. Guest are welcome to bring a side dish, appetizer, or dessert.