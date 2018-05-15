Kyle Joseph Rebillot

Kyle experienced the most "EPIC" life one could ever imagine. On May 1, 2018, God took him peacefully into his arms. Many lives will forever be changed by his early departure. Kyle was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on November 6, 1983. He grew up in Canton, Ohio after spending his early years in Hawaii, Colorado and California while his father was in the U.S. Navy. He lived most of his adult life in Colorado. After graduating from Pa. Culinary Institute, he fulfilled his dream of becoming a chef at some of the finest restaurants in Aspen. He was an avid snowboarder & loved shredding fresh powder on the Aspen slopes. The mountains were his sanctuary. In the off-season, Kyle had traveled to Italy, Mexico, Hawaii and to Saint Thomas, where he employed his talents all summer long at a seaside resort. Kyle was a kind hearted, free spirited soul who truly loved life and people. He always filled a room with laughter and love. He was known for his spontaneous adventures and the biggest smile.

Kyle left many friends and family behind who hold fond, happy memories of him. Among those left behind are his parents, Tracy (Denny) Lisk and Joe (Carol) Rebillot. Brothers, Zachary, Grant and Jake. Grandmothers, Joan Vender, Marie Lisk and Joyce Rebillot. Also aunts, uncles, cousins & many other loved ones and friends.

In honoring Kyle's wishes, there will be no services. His wish for all is to live with peace and happiness and to live a life as "EPIC" as you can make it.