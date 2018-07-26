John Teague

John, the rock and backbone of our family, left us Saturday July 21, 2018. He died tragically trying to save a friend from drowning at Reudi Reservoir. John was born in Aspen and stayed in the Roaring Fork Valley most of his life. From his youngest years he grew up to be a true cowboy, riding, roping, and excursions horseback into the mountains. His love of the outdoors encompassed hunting, fishing, boating and gardening with a very green thumb. He was self-employed for many years doing carpeting and flooring installations. He is survived by his mother, Patsy, father, Bill, sister, Theresa, his treasured niece Samantha Waller; an uncle, Richard Teague (Mary), of Carbondale, and his aunt Anita in Nebraska. Cousins from both Colorado and New Jersey too numerous to list.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 28, 2018 at St. Mary's of the Crown, Catholic Church, in Carbondale. Refreshments will be served following Mass. Please join us and please keep John and our family in your prayers.