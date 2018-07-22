Please join us in celebrating the life of our beloved son John "Hunter" Callahan.

Hunter passed away July 10, 2018, following a long and courageous battle with depression.

Hunter was known for his sweet, kind-hearted nature; a self-proclaimed nerd. He was very talented musically. Self taught on the guitar and base, he could hear a tune and play it immediately. Hunter was also a talented cyclist. He rode his bike to school everyday from third-grade to graduation. He was the Junior State Cycling Champion in 2010. Twice he was awarded the City of Aspen Grottos Award. He had a passion for WWII and video gaming. He was known for creating the "Z" game.

His kindness and bear hugs will be missed by all.

He is survived by his parents John and Kathleen Callahan; his siblings Tiffany Callahan (Dan McGraw), Kelli Callahan, Keegan Callahan and Kevin Callahan; grandfathers John Callahan and Clancy Lind; aunts Anne Marie (Jim) Mcphee, Nancy (Billy) Humphries, Cindy Wilson and Uncle Pat Callahan. He is predeceased by his brother Matthew Callahan.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church (533 Main St., Aspen) on Tuesday, July 24, at 11 a.m. immediately followed by a reception at the church.

In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hunter Callahan's Memorial fund at Alpine Bank. The funds will be donated to a cause near and dear to Hunter's heart (yet to be determined).

"If there ever comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."