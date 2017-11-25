John A. Prosser Jr., 87, died on November 4, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. Born March 22, 1930 in Lake Forest, IL to John A. Prosser and Sylvia (Jackson) Bryant, John is survived by his sister Sylvia (Prosser) Robinson of Lake Forest, IL, his three children John A. Prosser III (Patty) of Santa Fe, NM, Andrew B. Prosser (Vicky) of West Des Moines, IA and Marian P. Coltart (Daniel) of Maui, HI, his former spouse and life-long friend Camilla Spalding Prosser, two grandchildren, Emily E. (Prosser) Leyh (Josh) of West Point, IA and Patrick John Prosser of West Des Moines, IA, his great-grandson, Jackson T. Leyh, his step-son Kevin Haley (Gloria) of Irvine, CA and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

John loved skiing, ice skating, tennis, golf, music, reading, ham radio, hiking and the outdoors. He was an original member of the Aspen Ski Patrol having spent part of his youth working to help clear Ruthie's Run on Aspen Mountain. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. John worked in real estate and real estate development in Denver, Aspen and Snowmass, CO. He moved to West Des Moines in 2007.

Burial services will be on May 5, 2018 at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield, CT. Memoria may be made directly to the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines, IA, the American Cancer Society or SmileTrain.

John was loved by his family and friends and will be dearly missed.