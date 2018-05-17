James Joseph Raaf, a 40-year resident of Snowmass Village, CO, passed away peacefully in his home on May 15, 2018. He celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends on May 7th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at the Snowmass Chapel (5307 Owl Creek Rd.) in Snowmass Village, CO. A viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m.