 James C. Calaway | AspenTimes.com

James C. Calaway

June 22, 1931 — Dec. 12, 2018

JAMES C. CALAWAY, 87, of Carbondale, passed away December 12, 2018 at his home with his wife Connie by his side. A full obituary will follow. A celebration of life will be held in January.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.