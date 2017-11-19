Jack Standford

Jack Stanford of Huntersville, N.C., passed away November 13 at the age of 84.

He was born April 5, 1933, to the late John and Winona (Parker) Stanford. He was preceded in death by his sister, Billie W. Kucharo.

Jack earned a BA degree from Drake University after an interruption by the Korean War when he proudly served in the United States Navy.

His love for Hawaii prompted him to move his young family to Honolulu in 1959, where he built John Stanford Limited, a successful insurance brokerage and real estate company. He was a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table.

Jack was a shining example of giving of himself to others. He wholeheartedly believed "one man can make a difference" and he did.

In 1974, he created the Makana Foundation, one of the country's first organ banks. He was instrumental in making Hawaii the first state to have an Organ Donor Designation on its driver's licenses. The Makana Foundation remains in force today as a branch of the Lion's Eye Bank. Makana is Hawaiian for "giving freely of one's self."

Jack's second calling to make a difference came in 1982, after he viewed a segment on NBC News Magazine about a small organization in Phoenix that granted wishes to sick children. Jack was inspired once again to make a difference. He started a Make-A-Wish chapter in Hawaii and helped form a National Board of Directors. Jack served as President of the Make-A-Wish National Board from 1984-1986. Make-A-Wish has grown to grant more than 415,000 wishes, worldwide, since it began in 1980.

He was a member of Davidson United Methodist Church, where he was active in Stephen Ministry and the Outreach Singers.

Jack was an avid sailor and in later years enjoyed the calm waters of Lake Norman. He was a classic skier and loved to ride his Harley Davidson cross-country.

Jack is survived by his wife of 28 years, Pamela, and their dog Foxy; son Kyle (Jamie), daughters Kathy and Kelly (Charlie Jacobs); three granddaughters, Madison and Morgan Stanford, Erin Moore; and great-grandson, Keahi Moore.

Services for Mr. Stanford will be at Davidson United Methodist Church at 11 AM on Saturday, January 13.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, Attn: Jack Stanford Memorial, 4742 North 24th Street, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.