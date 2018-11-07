Helene Haugland died peacefully on October 25th to join her beloved Doug Haugland. It was a loving end to a life truly well lived — full of love, laughter, grace, elegance, silliness, dancing, and fun, not to mention lots of candy, donut holes, and Triscuits!

Helene was a passionate human being who cared for others. Her biggest joy was spending time with family, friends, and of course her favorite baseball team, the Minnesota Twins. If she was not with her family or watching the Twins she would be traveling, gardening, reading, or enjoying a good move with popcorn.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 18th 1929 to Harold and Senora Bakke. She grew up in Minneapolis with her brother Larry, and spent her high school years at MPLS West High School. She attended the University of Minnesota where she received her BSN in 1952. In 1971 she returned to school and graduated a second time from the U of M with a Master's in Public Health in May 1973, she was a trail blazer!

Helene and her family moved to Aspen, Colorado in 1974. It is in Aspen that she found her true passion. Helene founded the Aspen Hospice in 1987 believing that people are happier when they are in their home surrounded by loved ones at the end of life. During her many years in Aspen, Helene built a beautiful home and garden where family, friends, and the entire community gathered and laughed in the shadows of her beloved Rocky Mountains.

Helene is survived by her children, Ward Johnson (Terri), Cinda Collins, Kristin Johnson, Kathleen Johnson, and Eric Johnson (Heather), their father James A.R. Johnson, Brother Larry Bakke and her grandchildren; Sarah, Michelle, Ben, Silas, CT, Kella, Erica, James, Emily, Hope, and Hunter. She is also survived by Doug's children Holly Eastman, Teri Haugland (Winston Yonan), Scott Haugland (Jody) and his 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Helene, Grams, Grammy will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

Per Helene's request a private celebration of life will be held for family in the spring.

In lieu of cards/flowers, donations can be sent to: HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley 1901 Grand Ave. Glenwood, CO 81601.