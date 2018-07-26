Gene Michael Hyder

Gene Hyder, a local for over 52 years, passed peacefully in his sleep on July 14th. Born in Los Angeles, Geno moved to Aspen and never left. From the Ocean to the Rockies, Geno lived and breathed the outdoors and the beauty of the mountains.

Running a hairdresser's salon in Aspen, Geno had a passion for cutting hair. From the locals to the famous, his flair and talent made him very popular in the Valley.

Geno would spend his days in the wilderness with his beloved horses and dogs exploring, camping and taking wildflower photography. An extreme skier, Geno spent most of his winters on Ajax. He was enthusiastic, athletic, and enjoyed being an Aspen local.

Geno is survived by his children, John Rainwater and Jillian Englund, a sister Barbara Ehret and his longtime caregiver, Vickie Rainbow.

He will be greatly misssed.