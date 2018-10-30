Elliott Robinson, 82, passed away peacefully on October 24th 2018 at his home in Kailua, Hawaii. Elliott was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia on November 17, 1935 to the late Minty and Abro Robinson. He was a husband, father, brother, uncle and world-class athlete. Elliott was a proud 7-time finisher of the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona. He also was a finisher of the New York and Boston Marathons, raced his Triumph TR-4 at Daytona and once held a 2 handicap in golf. Throughout his life, he ran in 17 countries and at one point reached a personal milestone of running 981 consecutive days.

Elliott attended the University of Alabama (Roll Tide!) and was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. He became a successful real estate developer in Brunswick and St. Simon's Island, Georgia and was the president of the Brunswick Rotary Club.

He discovered the people and mountains of Aspen on a ski trip to Colorado in 1974. Later that year, he retired and moved his life from Sea Island, Georgia to Aspen and never looked back. He married the love of his life, Gretchen Bixler, in 1992. They had two children, Rebecca and Victor, who were born and raised in Aspen. He was honest, kind and compassionate. He had a great sense of humor and loved to sing and dance. Elliott, the man who could not go a day without running, biking and swimming, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015. He had an enthusiasm for life and overflowing gratitude for his family and close friends.

Elliott is survived by his wife, Gretchen, his daughter, Rebecca Rose Robinson and his son, Victor Bixler Robinson. He is also survived by his sister, Nisha Robinson Zenoff (Steve Tennis), and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Elliott donated his body to the John A. Burns School of Medicine at The University of Hawaii for research purposes.

His family is grateful to his many caregivers and St. Francis Hospice who took such loving care of Elliott.

A private gathering for immediate family was held in Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.