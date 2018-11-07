Dustin Kent Morrow expectantly passed away on October 30th, 2018. Born in Colorado Springs April 20th, 1982, Dustin moved to the Western Slope in 2007 and was reborn. He worked for Mountain Air Mechanical for over ten years, and excelled in his field. His work ethic, as well as his infectious personality, led him to be a favorite of many customers. In 2009, Dustin met his wife Rachael, and started a beautiful family.

Dustin was a rabid Cleveland Browns fan, and supported his team by wearing his gear everywhere he went, from work to the golf course.

Dustin was a friend to whoever he ran into. His family included everyone he encountered, and he would invite them into his heart without question. His loss has made many grown men cry, and will leave our hearts and our valley with a large hole.

Dustin is survived by his wife Rachael Leann Morrow, daughters Chyanna Gonzalez and Abagail Morrow, son Andrew, mother Lynette Morrow, Mother in Law Dori Ilene Bohatch, siblings Derek, Dona, and Danita Morrow, Daniel Jaeke, many nieces and nephews, grandparents, and more friends than anyone could ever list.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 10th from 1-5 at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Dustin Morrow Support Fund at all American National Bank locations.