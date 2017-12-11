Dr. Ted L. Hilty

Dr. Ted Hilty of Carbondale, Colorado, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on December 2, 2017 at University Hospital in Denver. He succumbed to an untreatable Leukemia after a short illness.

Dr. Hilty was born on February 1, 1929. He was born and raised in Fremont Ohio. He met his future wife of 64 years, Joanne Willey while attending Fremont Ross High School where he graduated in 1947.

He continued his education at Ohio State University where he received his Dental Degree in 1953. While at Ohio State he belonged to the Dental Fraternity and competed for Ohio State's Varsity Tennis team. He married his wife Joanne on June 7, 1952. Following his graduation he entered The United States Air Force Dental Corps as a Lieutenant and was stationed at Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts and Burtonwood in England. After completing his military obligation as a Captain in 1955. He returned to Ohio State University and began Post Graduate Studies in Orthodontics which he completed in 1957.

Following his graduation he returned to his hometown to begin a 41 year career in Orthodontics. He was a member of The American Board of Orthodontists, among other Dental societies and served on the Board of Directors of The Croghan Colonial Bank, the R.B. Hayes Audubon Society and the local YMCA. He was also a member of Hayes United Methodist Church in Fremont.

Upon his retirement he and his wife, Joanne moved to Carbondale, Colorado to be close to their two sons and their young families; Dr Jack Hilty, his wife Nancy and their children Max and Summer of Snowmass and Scott, his wife Claudia and their children Alex and Lauren of Vail.

Dr. Hilty was an avid skier, tennis player, golfer, fly fisherman and bird watcher. He enjoyed participating in these activities on a daily basis up until just days before his death. He shot below his age and made par on his final hole during his last round of golf at Aspen Glen the Sunday before his death. His greatest joy was being present for every stage in the growth of his Grandchildren.

Ted was preceded in death by his wife Joanne by thirteen months, his father Kenneth C Hilty, his mother Reba Lamme, and his older brothers Kenneth and Richard Hilty. He is survived by his sons Scott (Claudia) Hilty of Vail and Jack (Nancy) Hilty of Snowmass and his Grandchildren Max, Summer, Alex and Lauren Hilty.

Ted lived his life with energy, talent, grace and integrity. Most importantly he treated everyone with respect and kindness. Those who knew him said they wanted to grow up to be like him.

Dr. Hilty will be buried at Oakwood Cemetary in Fremont, Ohio next to his childhood sweetheart Joanne. A memorial gathering in Carbondale is planned in the coming weeks.