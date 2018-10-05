Dean Cherry
October 5, 2018
Dean Cherry, age 76, died suddenly of natural causes in his home in Blaine, WA on September 18th. Driving for Mellow Yellow Taxi, then for RFTA and finally working at City Market, Dean was an Aspen figure for most of his adult life. He is survived by daughter Shannon Cherry of Vancouver, BC, son Cale Arthur of Chicago, IL and ex-wife and lifelong friend Linda Cherry of Englewood, CO. It is with great sadness we say goodbye to this talented artist, loving father and gentle soul. Rest in peace, you will be missed.
