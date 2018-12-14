David S. Dodson (Double D) of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away at his home on Monday December 10, 2018, at the age of 71. He was a dearly loved son, husband, brother, cousin, uncle and friend to all.

He was born to Stanley Dodson and Martina Wilson Dodson on January 10, 1947, in Glenwood Springs, where he grew up and graduated from Glenwood High School, class of 1965. He then went to University of Colorado and graduated from Colorado State University. After graduating, he returned to Glenwood to start the business, Dodson Engineered Products, Inc., with his father. An active local businessman and entrepreneur, he and his father successfully operated their business in Glenwood for nearly 50 years. David was an upstanding, well-known and loved member of the Glenwood community.

David was a member of the Elks, The Chamber of Commerce and The Pilots Association along with many other organizations. He was an avid golfer at the Glenwood Golf Course and enjoyed many other outdoor activities like skiing, rafting, boating at Lake Powell, softball and scuba diving. He also loved to go bowling, play pool, shuffleboard, darts and ping-pong. As a private pilot, David shared his passion for flying with many people in his life. He loved flying friends and family in his plane, the "N123DD" to amazing places near and far. He took trips of a lifetime, travelling to beautiful destinations in the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and South America.

David will be forever remembered by his loved ones as a kind, gentle, fun-loving man. Everyone knew his wonderful outgoing personality; he was a true "social butterfly." You could always find him having great times with his friends at the Elks club, up on "The Hill," the 19th Street Diner and Chamber events.

David is survived by his wife, Beth, her brothers and sisters (Anne, Pat, Eileen, Jerry, Peggy, Larry, Lori, Dan, Eddie, Jim & Maureen Williams), his sister, Donell (Dave) Deane; close cousins, Larry & Jim Rector; cousins in Florida, his extended family, nieces, nephews, many friends, dedicated employees and trusted business associates.

A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date in the Spring of 2019 for all of his friends and family to gather and share their memories. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in David's name to the Elks Scholarship Fund, checks made payable to "Perpetual Scholarship Fund" and mailed to BPOE 2286, Perpetual Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 57, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602. Alternatively, donations are also welcome to the Dodson Memorial Scholarship at Colorado Mountain College, checks made payable to "CMC Foundation" and mailed to CMC Foundation, 802 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601-9908.