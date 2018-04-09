Dan Stuart Scott
April 9, 2018
Dan Stuart Scott, Grand Junction, CO, passed away on March 27, 2018, at the age of 65, at St. Mary's Hospital. Services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Canyon View Vineyard Church in Grand Junction, CO. He was a teacher. Survivors include his wife, Rebecca; one son, Jesse of Grand Junction; one daughter, Natalie Compton of Grand Junction; one brother, Carlos Scott of Loveland; one sister, Sally Bergquist of Grand Junction; and three grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.
