Dan Stuart Scott, Grand Junction, CO, passed away on March 27, 2018, at the age of 65, at St. Mary's Hospital. Services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Canyon View Vineyard Church in Grand Junction, CO. He was a teacher. Survivors include his wife, Rebecca; one son, Jesse of Grand Junction; one daughter, Natalie Compton of Grand Junction; one brother, Carlos Scott of Loveland; one sister, Sally Bergquist of Grand Junction; and three grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.