Carrie passed on peacefully Sunday, Feb. 10 after a short illness. She was born and raised in Muskogee, Oklahoma, she graduated from Oklahoma State and started teaching music in Dallas. Carrie was an accomplished violin player herself and thoroughly enjoyed teaching the Dallas Richardson School District Marching Band. She met Henry in Dallas and they got married in 1985. That same year they moved to the Roaring Fork Valley, purchasing the Aspen Alt Lodge on the Frying Pan River in Basalt. Upon retiring from the lodging business, Carrie embraced Father Thomas Keating's Centering Prayer form of meditation. She formed meditation groups in Basalt, the Snowmass Monastery and introduced the practice to those struggling with addiction. She is known throughout the Roaring Fork Valley for her sweet soothing southern voice leading many of us to a place of peace. Carrie was preceded in death by Ramona and Bobby, her parents, and her sister Cathy. She is survived by her husband, Henry. Donations in Carrie Loos name are appreciated through either the Contemplative Outreach at the Monastery (www.contemplativeoutreach.org) or your local Recovery Center. Carrie's memorial with a reception following is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at St.Vincent's Church located on Midland Ave., Basalt, CO.