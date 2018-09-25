Carole R. Moyes
September 25, 2018
Carole R. Moyes from Grand Junction, CO born on February 15, 1933 passed away on September 18, 2018 in Grand Junction, CO. Carole is survived by her son Eric Moyes of Aspen, CO, Brother; Richard Conrad Reed (Brunhilde) of Maryland. She spent her whole life as a homemaker. Services will be held at the Graveside service on October 6, 2018 at 12:00 PM at the Aspen Grove Cemetery in Aspen, CO.
