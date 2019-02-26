Brian Harry Hergert

Brian Hergert, 71, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Harry and Bertha (Schick) Hergert. He attended the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh. He then went on to work as a technician for the W. H. Brady Company. He moved to Glenwood Springs with his soul mate, Martha Gronowski in 1977. They were married in January 1978 at the Redstone chapel.

Brian was employed as head maintenance supervisor at the Aspen Meadows and later at Snowmass Lodging Co. He was president of a private fraternal organization and member and president of the Glenwood Springs Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He loved camping, fishing and taking weekend trips with his family. His hobbies included, black powder shooting, electronics and music. He made many friends who admired his honesty and loyalty and will miss his easy going nature and sense of humor.

He is survived by his twin sons, Eric and Tyler and his brother Jeff of Milwaukee. There will be a memorial party at a later date. Thanks Brian!