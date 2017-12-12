Bernhard Johann Hrabovszky

Bernhard, son of Irene Hrabovszky Schiller, was born in Langenfeld, Tirol, Austria on November 18, 1959. He moved to Aspen in 1979 at age 18 and called this his home ever since. He passed away peacefully in Aspen after a long and extremely brave battle with cancer on December 1, 2017.

As a beloved and passionate ski guide, he impacted countless lives, both on and off the hill. His infinite love for his children outshone everything else. Bernard's beautiful pure spirit and memory will be kept alive through his two children, Bennett and Julia, his ex-wife Joanne, and all those who love him. He will be especially missed by his children, his loving Swiss Family and dear Friend Mark Gardiner, who remained by his side to advocate and care for him through most of his illness. We will treasure our memories of Bernd always.

A celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, December 17th at 12:00pm. Meet us at Richmond Ridge, a short walk left from top of Gondola.(aka Concert Meadow) for his favorite ski run atop Aspen Mountain, with an apres memorial celebration following at Casa Tua from 2-5pm Please bring your favorite personal story to share. RSVP txt to 518-637-1620.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at his Wells Fargo custodial bank account established for medical/memorial expenses.