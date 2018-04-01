Bernard Margaretten of Carbondale passed away February 24 from cancer. He came to the US from Beziers, France, at age 10 after being adopted by his aunt and uncle, Olga and Joe Margaretten, of Stamford, Connecticut. He made his living as an accountant in the valley. He is survived by his mother, Olga Margaretten of Toronto, Canada; daughter, Cassie Margaretten Williams; son-in-law, Nick Williams; grandson, Parker, Denver, CO and extended family in N.Y. and Canada. Although we lost the comfort of Bernard's presence, his memories will always remain with us. Celebration of life June 23, at 109 Indica Way, Carbondale.