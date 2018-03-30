Barbara Chisholm Young, avid horsewoman, breeder, and equine photographer, died on March 5th, 2018 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, CO, following a brief illness. She began riding at the age 3 at her grandfather's farm in Purchase, NY. She attended Greenwich Country Day and Garrison Forest School and graduated from Mount Vernon Junior College. Barb moved to Aspen, CO in 1973 and co-founded Aspen Business Services, an office management and secretarial services agency. She competed as a member of the Colorado West Hunter/Jumper Association and rode with the the Roaring Fork Hounds.

In the 1990s, Barb settled in Montrose, CO, founding Rainbow Farm to breed Warmblood sport ponies. Finding no one to take good photographs of her foals and horses, she began studying photography. A member of the Equine Photographers Network, she exhibited and won awards nationally and internationally. Recently, her passion for horses expanded into rescuing wild Mustangs. Born on October 11, 1943, Barb was the daughter of the late Alice and William Chisholm of Greenwich, CT and is survived by her daughter, Meg, and her sister, Margo. She will be remembered for her passion for horses and beautiful photography. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 27th at Ted Nelson's Steakhouse in Montrose from noon to 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ThisOldHorse.org or ReturnToFreedom.org or the Montrose Animal Shelter at 970-240-1487.