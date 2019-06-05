Vera Vay Johnson

Mother, you are eternally loved and the shining star in our hearts forever. We will all meet again among quaking aspens.

Vera taught school for 44 years in Llano and Burnet, Texas, and in Aspen and Rifle, Colorado. Vera is survived by son John Shipp and grandchildren Becky Strong, Tina Deere, Fasha and Timbra Goss, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Vera was preceded in death by parents Affie and John Gabbart, brother Madison, son Byron Shipp, daughters Byra Vay Strong and Janie Haskins, and grandaughter Peggy Jean. Vera is buried in Bluffton Cemetery, Bluffton, Texas.