It is with great sadness that the family of Timothy John Charles announces his sudden passing on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was 68 years old. Tim will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Win Charles, fiancée Mallory Anne Pisano and daughter Juliette Pisano, whom he adored.

Tim was born in Boston and raised in Garden City, New York. He was a graduate of Georgetown University and Chaminade Preparatory High School. In 1972 Tim moved to Aspen where he lived for five years on Owl Farm with his friend Hunter Thompson. Tim enjoyed a successful career as a sound engineer in the music industry spending many years on the road with Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond and John Denver, among others. In 1982, Tim opened Aspen Audio, which he owned and operated for nearly 30 years. Following the death of his wife Carolanne in 2010, Tim closed Aspen Audio to have more time with their daughter Win. He met the second love of his life, Mallory Pisano, in 2011.

Tim was predeceased by Carolanne Crothers Charles, his wife of twenty-eight years; his brother Michael; and parents Joanne and Michael Charles. He is lovingly remembered by brother Patrick Charles of Denver; sister Sallie Charles and brother-in-law Dr. Barry Burnett of Boulder; sister Sharon Charles Haznedar and brother-in-law, Dr. Mehmet Haznedar of Scarsdale, New York; his five nieces, extended family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Challenge Aspen (challengeaspen.org) or Bridging Bionics (bridgingbionics.org).