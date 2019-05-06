Thomas Scattergood Walter Doremus Sr. fell asleep in death 04-15-19, in the company of family and friends, he was 88. “Tom” was born 1930 in Philidelphia, PA, to Marian Scattergood and John (Jack) Doremus. Tom was raised in Reading, PA on “The Farm” with his siblings, John and Joanne (Chislock). He joined the Navy serving aboard the destroyer, USS Fletcher, as radar technician and was one of three being designated as the “swimmer” for the ship. He joined his brother in Aspen in 1954, where he served as the night sheriff and City Magistrate. At the Red Onion, he met Beverly Stallard, his best friend and soul mate of 56 years. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved the mountains. In 1966 he dedicated his life to Jehovah which was one of his passions.

Tom worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation from 1964 in Fowler, Granada in 1972, and finally to Grand Jct, to 1978.

After that Tom drove semis for Groendyke for 7 years.

He is survived by four children, Susan Smith Albright, Thomas (Kathy) Doremus Jr, Karen (Garry) Rodriguez, Rebecca Curtis, 16 grandchildren, and 28 great grandchildren. His brother, John survives him. Tom is preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister.

A memorial service is planned May 11, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 806 29 Road, Grand Jct, with Jeff Lively officiating. A celebration of his life will be held at Dual Immersion Academy AKA Riverside School, 552 W. Main St. Grand Jct. Arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral home & Crematory, Montrose, CO.