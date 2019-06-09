Ronald Wesley Rouse of Carbondale, CO., passed away peacefully on January 10, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Ron was born on January 21, 1948, in Los Angeles, CA., the middle child of David and Barbara Rouse. Ron spent his youth participating in sports and working at his father’s gas station. He earned a basketball scholarship to the University of California Santa Barbara, and when he graduated in 1970, he held the school record for most games played. He graduated from UCLA law school in 1973 and began a 38 year law career with Luce Forward in San Diego. He was often tapped for leadership roles in the community and served in volunteer capacities with several organizations, including the San Diego YMCA and the Carlsbad CA. Chamber of Commerce.

Ron and his wife, Jan Wyandt, moved to Carbondale in 2011 and quickly established close friendships with those who shared their love of the community. Ron spent leisure hours golfing, skiing, hiking, attending concerts, hosting parties and serving as tour guide for visiting family and friends. One of Ron’s great passions was fly fishing local rivers and beyond. To no one’s surprise, Ron was very involved as both a director and president of the River Valley Ranch Master Association, selflessly donating his time and talents to the community.

Ron is survived by his wife Jan, his daughters Jennifer Leahy(Todd) of Charlotte, NC and Wendy Rohin(Brandon Miller) of Boise, ID; stepchildren Leslie Townsend(Jeff) of Highlands Ranch, CO., Erin Shoupp(Doug) of Southlake, TX., Paul Wyandt(Shelby) of San Diego, CA., sisters Robin Rouse of Aliso Viejo, CA. and Cynthia Martin(Robert) of Gardnerville, NV., thirteen grandchildren, a niece and a nephew and their families, other extended family members…..and his loyal golden retriever, Travis.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the the Old Thompson Barn, 333 River Valley Ranch Drive in Carbondale.

The family requests memorials honoring Ron be made to the San Diego YMCA Overnight Camps, attention to the Ronald Rouse Memorial Fund, providing camp scholarships for deserving children. Mailing address is:

YMCA Camp Surf

560 Silver Strand Boulevard

Imperial Beach, CA. 91932