Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Kinney

On Sunday, June 16th, 2019, Roberta “Bobbie” Lynn Kinney (Goodhard) passed away at the age of 57, in her home of Aurora, Colorado.

Bobbie was born the youngest of five in Aspen, Colorado to a loving family on October 17th, 1961. She was always in good company with her family and friends, as she recalled these memories throughout her life with the warmest affections.

She attended college at Regis University in Denver to study business where she met Tim Kinney. They inevitably bonded to create a beautiful family together over the years, relocating to Southwestern Michigan. During this time in Michigan, a time which Bobbie referred to as the best years of her life, she marched through many milestones. She became a mother of two children and a prideful Aunt. For many years she was the school librarian, and the “Mrs. Kinney” sign stayed with her on her desk with pride all the years later.

Bobbie’s most Christian characteristic was that she loved other people more than she could ever love herself. She will always be remembered by her family and friends for the kindness she projected and the empathy she was able to comfort others with.

She is survived by her two children Erin and Henry, siblings Vickie, Bill (Sue), Kristie, and Michele, niece and nephews Desi (Cade), Ben and Nathan. She has a countless number of “children” she picked up throughout the years by loving Hank & Erin’s friends as one of her own. She is preceded in death by her parents Victor and Eileen Goodhard.

A service to celebrate her will be held at St Mary’s Church in Aspen, Colorado on August 17, 2019 at 10am, We also invite friends and family to share memories and photos of Bobbie on http://www.forevermissed.com/roberta-lynn-kinney.