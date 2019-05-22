Pierre Josefsohn, age 68, of Solvang, Calif., passed away tragically on May 15, 2019 as a result of an accident in Santa Barbara County. A devoted family man and successful businessman, Josefsohn was born in Paris, France, on December 21, 1950, to Benjamin and Yvette Josefsohn. After graduating from the University of Economic Sciences in Paris, Josefsohn worked in Paris and Brazil before moving to the United States, where he lived for 25 years. Josefsohn is survived by his beloved wife, Marguerite, and their children, Rémi and Margot; his mother Yvette; his sister Anne; Anne’s children, Yael, Michael, and Jonathan; cousins Claude and Pierre Levy; and cousins Hina and Guy Benjamin, along with their daughters, Tehani and Loana. An avid flier, Josefsohn had a great sense of humor and spirit for adventure, with some of his happiest times occurring while piloting small planes between California and Alaska. Pierre will be greatly missed by relatives and friends throughout the world.

His funeral will be held Saturday, May 25, at 2 p.m. at the Mission Santa Inés Mission, 1760 Mission Drive in Solvang, CA

Donations can be made to Family Formation Charitable Trust http://www.adoptionart.org