Patricia Ann Davis, 79, of Austin, Texas, passed away on June 19, 2019 at her summer home in Aspen, Colorado.

Pat was born in Lamb County, Texas, to Otha and Hettie Dent on May 6, 1940. She attended High School in Austin, Texas, and college at Abilene Christian College where she received her Bachelor of Science in biology. She met her husband Don Davis at Abilene and they married on May 27, 1959. Following school she worked as a laboratory researcher working with the first primates to be sent into orbit. She has two children, Dana Bushong and Derek Davis, of Austin, Texas.

She was a lifetime member of the University Avenue Church of Christ and attended Christ Church in Aspen, Colorado during summers. She volunteered with numerous charities and organizations, including Laguna Gloria Art Museum (“Fiesta”), Junior Helping Hand, March of Dimes and the American Cancer Society. She was an avid tennis player, snow skier, world traveler, hiker, and bridge player. She will be forever remembered for her kindness, generosity and love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Donny Dent, and her sisters Joy Worley, Wanda Sanders, Lou Williamson and Jo McGill.

She is survived by her husband, Don; her children, Dana and Derek; and her grandchildren, Anna Bushong, Davis Bushong, Audrey Davis, Zachary Davis and Ellyce Davis.

Memorials may be given to the Junior Helping Hand Home for Children, 3804 Avenue B, Austin, Texas 78751. (www.helpinghandhome.org)