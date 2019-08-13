Leslie Vought Kuenne, 58, an Aspen native, died at her Princeton NJ home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Wife of Christopher, mother of Olivia (deceased), Peter, William & Matthew. Daughter of Barbara Vought Harbach and Peter Vought, sister of Victoria. McCarter Theatre Center board president, community leader, artist, gardener, true friend. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 4 pm at Trinity Church, Princeton.