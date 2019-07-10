Joan Darrow of NYC died peacefully on July 2nd, 2019 after a difficult struggle with esophageal cancer. Born Nov. 24th, 1929 in Montreal, Canada, Joan was a Singer, and Image Consultant. She lived in Aspen, Colorado in the 1980s. Joan graduated from NYU and later received her M.A. in Divinity from Nyack College. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Rubin, her daughter Heidi Maurer and her husband Jeff, her granddaughter Melissa, her grandson Christopher and his wife Kristen, and two great grandchildren.

Services will be held at The United Nations Chapel at 777 First Avenue at 44th St. at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019.