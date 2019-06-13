Jerome Edward Hatem

Jerome (Jerry) of Aspen Colorado was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Thomas and Kathryn L Hatem. In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Jean Hatem. Jerry is survived by his daughters Tamsin Pargiter and Tessa Pargiter-Hatem, their mother Jane Pargiter, and his brothers and sisters: John of San Rafael, CA, Barb Hatem-McGee (Kevin McGee) of Oshkosh, WI, Jim (Chris), Rick, and Jeff, all of Columbus, Rob (Mary) of Kansas City, MO, Ron Bona-Hatem (Suzy) of Cincinnati, and Tom (Tracy), Joe, Mike, and Mary, all of Columbus. His aunts, Irene Vernon and Mary Couden, and his uncle, Paul Hutchison, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive him. Jerry cared about his community, family, and friends.

He was a skilled craftsman and talented chef, and also an adventurer who enjoyed skiing, biking, playing rugby, and traveling all over the country to visit family and friends. He especially enjoyed working on the “farm” in Creola, OH, pitching in wherever he saw fit. Jerry loved to live life to the fullest. Family and friends will remember Jerry’s life at a Mountain Top Memorial Service on Aspen Mountain, in Colorado from 1 – 3 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019. A Community reception will follow at Su Casa Restaurant from 3:00 – 6 PM. A memorial service will also be held at a later date in Ohio.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Gentlemen of Aspen, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, The Aspen Ski Company, and Mountain Rescue Aspen. In addition, the family would like to give special thanks to Jerry’s friends and extended family for all of their support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Tamsin and Tessa Fund at Alpine Bank, and to A Way Out, a program for Western Colorado, https://awayout.org/donate.