James Douglas Arnold

Jamie was the youngest of three kids, and grew up in Lakewood, Colorado with a love of the mountains, hiking, skiing, camping, and outdoor adventures. Jamie moved to Aspen in 1968, to ski and work as a carpenter. He met the love of his life, Debbie, while building a horse barn in Old Snowmass in 1975, and they married in 1977. They have been married for over 42 years. He enjoyed ski racing for a few years, and later began ski mountaineering and going on hut trips, and coaching kids in ski racing. There are many stories of him skiing Mount Sopris, Mount Hayden, and others, long before AT gear existed; if it was an adventure, he was up for it.

He was a very skilled carpenter, and built or remodeled many houses all over the valley in his long career. Jamie was a kind friend to many — he would drop everything to go help someone in need. He loved animals, especially his dogs. He truly was a great husband, father, and friend, and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Arnold, his daughter Collin Arnold, his brother Roger Arnold, his sister Linda Rider, his nephew Devon Arnold, and his niece Stacy Delaware. He was preceded in death by his father Lloyd Arnold and mother Charlene Arnold.

Jamie sadly passed away after surgery complications. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, September 7th at 4 pm in Carbondale at 141 Cottonwood Lane.