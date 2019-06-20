A beloved member of the Aspen and Snowmass Village community, Howard L. Stoner, age 69 of Port Orange, Florida, passed away Sunday, June the 2nd. Howard was born June 12, 1949 in Springfield, MA to his loving parents Edward and Rose Stoner.

Howard moved to the Roaring Fork Valley around 1976. He left the area 10 years ago due to health issues. He worked at the Pokolodi Lodge and Stay Aspen Snowmass for many years. An active member of the community, he played on a local softball league, worked in theater, a participant and sponsor to many in the local AA community and was a member of the Aspen Elks Lodge. He is remembered for his distinctive laugh.

Howard lived his life to the fullest and was always filled with laughter. He loved people, especially his family and friends. Some of his other loves were motorcycles, track & field, the Red Sox and Patriots. Howard made his own self laugh — “Hello. It’s me, my name is Howard Lee!” He learned that sobriety is something you work at every day and he worked at it for over 30 years! Howard’s legacy will be remembered by those that knew his mission was to help others on their road to recovery.

Howard is survived by aunts, uncles, two brothers, two sisters, his fiancé, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, friends and extended family. Howard will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him.

Do you know this man? If so you are one of the luckiest people on Earth! Let’s get together and celebrate Howard Stoner.

Where: Crown Mountain Park @ El Jebel

When:Sunday, June 30th 2-6 PM

Bring stories, photos, your motorcycles and finger food for a pot luck. Howard touched so many people in our valley.