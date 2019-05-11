Raised on the south side of Chicago and former resident of Grand Beach, Michigan, Greg Stewart has been living in Aspen, Colorado for nearly 30 years.

Fisherman, skier, juggler, golfer, patient teacher, lover of the great outdoors.

A man who wouldn’t leave the mountain.

Father of two, proud grandfather to five grandsons. His legacy continues.

Understanding soul who looked out for the underdog, Greg always wanted to write a column about the everyday heroes in life. He was one of them. Always willing to help someone.

Formerly a Chicago Floor Trader, he was concerned about the 1% using up the earth’s resources.

Greg found joy in small moments — the change of seasons, adopting house plants, freshwater fish tanks and Christmas lights. He was a creature of habit.

Like most locals in Aspen, he dabbled in many professions — lift operator in Snow Mass, bartender at the Eagles Club, press man for the Aspen Times. As a seasonal for Aspen Parks and Rec, he loved to say “work was a walk in the park.” As a taxi driver for Mountain High Taxi, he rubbed shoulders with the rich and famous but treated everyone the same. Greg saw the good in people.

He looked forward to annually guiding veterans down the mountain with the Elks.

As a young child, his mom thought he was the sweetest, kindest boy on God’s green Earth and was sure he would be the first American pope. Rest in Peace brother.

Lover of life and family, Greg will be sorely missed by his daughter who called him Daddy O, Sarah Grace Stewart (Oren Williams) and proud son Gregory Michael Stewart II (Renee), grandsons Abraham Stewart, Joshua Stewart, Ethan Stewart, Gibson Stewart Williams, Conor Stewart Williams and loving brother John Joseph III (Jack) and sister Peggy Ann Stewart, fond uncle to Daniel Joseph Stewart, pre-deceased by his father and mother, Jack and Sally Stewart. Survived by first wife, Susan, the mother of his children, and former spouse Ginny. Greg was a proud member of the Aspen Elks. A memorial service will be held at the Aspen Elks Club on Saturday, May 18th at 3pm. Donations can be made in Greg’s memory to Jack’s Place, A Cancer Caring House for Shaw Cancer Center. http://www.vailhealth.org/giving/ways-to-give/honorary-memorial-gifts