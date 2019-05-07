Beverly Ann Williamson

Williamson, Beverly “Bea Ann,” 85 of Denver, CO passed away April 29, 2019 at Littleton Life Care Center. Beverly was born on August 20, 1933 to Walter and Rachel Claypool in Denver, CO. On August 11, 1957 she married the love of her life Albert Williamson in Denver, CO. Beverly was a loving wife, mother and grandmother (Mo-mo).

She encouraged her children and grandchildren in everything they did, was an amazing seamstress, creative crafter, had an infectious laugh and volunteered at her church. Beverly is survived by her son Craig Williamson, daughters Kristina Coler and Cynthia Gershenoff, daughter-in-law Kristie Williamson and six grandchildren — Seth, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Noah, Hannah and Rebekah. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert Williamson and son-in-law Marc Gershenoff. There will be a Celebration of Life service Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Presbyterian Church, 3601 W. Belleview Ave, Littleton, CO 80123 with officiating clergy Ethan Moore.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by calling 1-800-822-6344 or mailing your donation to 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Beverly Williamson. Beverly was loved and a blessing to all who knew her.