Please join us, in the celebration of life honoring Annie Noyes Meyer Teague Saturday, June 29th, at 4:30 in the afternoon at the Aspen Community School, 340 Woody Creek Mesa, Woody Creek.

Parking on site is extremely limited, off site parking is available with a shuttle. Plan on arriving at 4.

Please bring a blanket to sit on, stories to share, and if you would like a homemade salad, quiche, or pie.