NWS forecast calls for up to foot of snow in Colorado, Aspen-area mountains

Advisories (purple) and warnings (pink) through Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service with up to a foot of snow forecast in some areas of the Colorado mountains, including the Aspen area and Elk Mountains.

The advisory, which runs through 9 a.m. Monday, calls for snow and strong winds above 8,500 feet across Colorado on Sunday. Snow accumulations below 7,500 feet are expected to be light.

“Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts up to 15 inches,” the advisory updated Sunday morning states. “Winds gusting over 45 mph at times above timberline will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. … Travel could be very difficult.”

The rest of the week in Aspen is forecast to be sunny with highs in the 30s and low 40s and lows in the teens through Thursday, according to the NWS office.

“The next storm to impact the area is expected to reach the area as early as Thursday and models indicate showers will linger into Saturday,” the NWS forecast states.