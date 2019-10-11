November ballots to arrive next week

Voting was open at City Hall in Aspen on Saturday. Voting will be open this Tuesday from 7a.m.-7p.m. in the lower level of City Hall.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

Pitkin County voters should see ballots for this November’s election start to show up in mailboxes toward the end of next week, the county clerk said Thursday.

Officials plan to drop the ballots in the mail on Monday, said Janice Vos Caudill, Pitkin County Clerk.

Drop boxes, where voters can deposit ballots, will be available in Snowmass Village outside Town Hall, in Basalt outside Town Hall and outside the Pitkin County Administration Building at 530 E. Main St. in Aspen beginning Monday as well, she said. The boxes will be available 24 hours a day — they also are under video surveillance — until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, Vos Caudill said.

Early voting will be held in a room off the main lobby of the Pitkin County Administration Building beginning Oct. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 2, she said. Voting hours on Election Day will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. only at the Pitkin County Administration Building.

Voters can go to pitkincountyvotes.com to register to vote until Election Day. The same site will allow voters to review their voting record or view a sample ballot.

Vos Caudill said studies have shown that 85% of voters know how they’re going to vote a month before Election Day and urged people to vote early.