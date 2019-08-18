Nomination time for annual ‘Best of Aspen & Snowmass’

Make your voice heard, Aspen and Snowmass Village.

The Aspen Times and Snowmass Sun are asking for nominations of your favorite people, places and things around our towns for our annual “Best of Aspen & Snowmass” contest.

Who is the Best Volunteer? The Best Whiner? Where is the Best Margarita in Snowmass? The Best Workout Class in Aspen?

You tell us! Last year we had more than 42,000 votes cast. If you think you’re the best, your business is the best, your friend is the best — make sure to nominate them.

To ensure we have a fair competition, this year’s Best Of is split into two phases, nomination and voting.

Only the top 10 most nominated people and businesses make it on the official voting ballot for Best of Aspen and Snowmass — think of it as the primaries. The nomination process is a blind write-in.

Our online platform streamlines nominations and allows users to have their say without the influence of previous entries.

Visit AspenTimes.com/Bestof19 to nominate your favorites in Aspen and Snowmass. Nominations accepted starting Monday and runs through Sept. 6.

After the nominees are vetted and tallied, voting will start Sept. 9 and run through Sept. 23.

Keep a look out for a Best of Aspen and Snowmass special publication coming in October.

But for now … nominate early, nominate often.