No Fanny Hill concerts at Snowmass this summer, officials confirm

The reggae group See-I kicked off the first free Thursday concert on Fanny Hill of the summer on June 15, 2017.

A longstanding Snowmass Village tradition of free summer concerts on Fanny Hill has been canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns, town officials confirmed Wednesday.

The “Thursday Free Concerts” series typically draws large crowds to Fanny Hill for the weekly series.

Given the high cost of the stage setup and still much uncertainty about how COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and event capacities will impact summer happenings, the town decided to take a much mellower approach to live music this summer, according to Snowmass Tourism Public Relations Manager Sara Stookey Sanchez.

“We are going to still continue the tradition of doing music on Thursdays” through smaller-scale performances, Stookey Sanchez said. “What that will look like is still a little bit TBD.”

The town is considering offering summer live music on both the Snowmass Mall and in Base Village, Stookey Sanchez said.

Those performances would have a similar “vibe” to the current “Music on the Mall” series that stations musicians on the Tower Stage at the Snowmass Mall, she said; that series currently offers Thursday afternoon tunes for passerby to enjoy but does not create a space for listeners to settle in and gather for the duration of the show.

