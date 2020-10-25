Aspen History: Nineties hair
“Coloring the hair has become a popular fad with Aspen women,” noted the Aspen Daily Times on Oct. 27, 1895. “Red is the prevailing color and the use of artificial means has caused the increase in the number of auburn crowned damsels on the streets and to be seen at the social gatherings and fairs and bazaars which are of almost nightly occurrence. A man who came in yesterday from Colorado Springs says that so many women have adopted the hickory nut color hair dye that the whole female community is red headed.” This shows two Aspen women in the late 1890s.
In 1895, the fad sweeping Aspen for women was to dye their hair red.