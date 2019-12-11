Nina Gabianelli, Mark Patterson named Wintersköl royalty

The Wintersköl Committee and Aspen Chamber Resort Association announced Tuesday the selection of Aspen residents Nina Gabianelli and Mark Patterson as the royal honorees for the 69th Annual Wintersköl celebration set Jan. 9 to 12.

Originally form St. Louis, Missouri, Gabianelli is the vice president of education and programming at the Aspen Historical Society. Gabianelli and her staff have created dozens of programs and tours for all ages and abilities. Gabianelli is a familiar face about town, whether it be from her time at the Crystal Palace, seeing her onstage performing in numerous productions with many of our local theater companies or, as most 8-year-olds know her, “The Historical Society Lady.”

Patterson made his way to Aspen in 1973 initially for skiing and returned a few years later in 1981 to open Paradise Bakery. Patterson also is passionate about skiing, biking, hiking, climbing, music and spending time with his family.

Olympians, X Games gold medalists, philanthropists and historical figures integral in Aspen’s colorful past have all been crowned as royalty during Aspen’s yearly celebration, as well as Patterson’s parents, Leonard and Bamby Patterson, in 2005.

For more information, contact Noel Chiarelli at nchiarelli@aspenchamber.org.