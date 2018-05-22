Nighttime block party added to Aspen’s Fourth of July events

Aspen's annual Fourth of July fireworks are still up in the air this year because of the dry conditions, but regardless there will be a new event that night to keep the town partying, it was announced Tuesday.

The Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Aspen Fire Department will host a block party, which will start at 5 p.m. and include a free concert and family activities, according to a statement from ACRA. Officials are working out details for the event.

"While it is still too early to determine what the fire danger may be for the Fourth of July, we at the Aspen Fire Department appreciate ACRA's efforts to secure an event that is not dependent on forces outside our control," Deputy Fire Chief Parker Lathrop said. "Given the potential for a heightened fire danger, as we have seen in past years, this decision is the responsible approach that still provides for public enjoyment."

The Aspen fireworks show last year was canceled because of dry conditions, and earlier this month officials in Glenwood Springs said they were replacing their annual fireworks with a laser light show because of this year's conditions.

Fourth of July events in Aspen include the morning charity run, parade through downtown and free performances with the Aspen Music Festival. For updates and the Fourth of July schedule, go to www.aspen​chamber.org.